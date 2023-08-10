//Ferrum College President Mirta Martin Gives “State of College” Address

FERRUM, VA, August 10, 2023 – Ferrum College President Mirta Martin welcomed faculty and staff back to campus Tuesday, August 8 with a “State of College” address.

Martin welcomed everyone for the 2023-2024 academic year and offered her thanks for their hard work and dedication to the College. “We are working to move Ferrum forward, and put our students first,” said Martin.

While each executive leadership team member gave updates on their different departments, Martin also provided brief highlights on what the College has been able to achieve over the summer. “We enrolled over 100 new and transfer students, which is a significant increase from last year. We have submitted over 5 million dollars worth of grants, some of which are to improve our IT infrastructure. The grants are also for new and improved programs and partnerships for the College,” she continued.

The College has received a $200,000.00 planning grant from the Department of Education, and a 3 million dollar implantation grant is in the works, with much more to come.

Ferrum has also received a $100,000.00 scholarship from The Blocker Foundation to recruit students from the Hampton roads area. Franklin County is also providing scholarships to their students who want to attend the College.

Martin continuously reaffirmed aspects of Ferrum that make it so special and her appreciation of the faculty and staff members. “As I look into this room, I see a group of scholars and mentors who love what they do. When I came to Ferrum, I told you we would have a steep hill to climb. We are getting on top of that hill, so thank you for believing in the College and for what’s to come,” she concludes.

The full “State of College” address can be viewed here.

The full “State of College” photo album can be viewed here.