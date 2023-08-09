//Ferrum College President Appears on “From Print To Podcast” Show

08/09/23

FERRUM, VA, August 9, 2023 – Ferrum College President, Mirta Martin was featured on the “From Print to Podcast” show hosted by The Roanoker Magazine editor Liz Long.

In the episode, Long and Dr. Martin discuss what makes the College so special, the new badge program, and the Panther Promise initiative.

“Ferrum is a boutique school. That means, we are a small, hands-on institution that delivers an incredible education. Students can learn industry ready skills in a very familial setting,” said Dr. Martin.

She spoke about the badge program being implemented in certain classes, so that students will be ready for their respective industries when they graduate. “This fall, we are coming out with industry badges. If a student takes a management class, they can come out of it with an Office 365 certification. If a student is taking an Ag class, they can be ready to sit for an OSHA certification,” Dr. Martin explains.

Dr. Martin also discussed the reasoning behind the Panther Promise free tuition intiative and detailed the College’s master’s programs in Psychology, Athletic Coaching and Curriculum and Instruction as well as the EdS in Teacher Leadership and Coaching.