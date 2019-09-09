//Ferrum College Invites the Community to Enjoy Homecoming 2019, October 10 – 13

Ferrum College is happy to once again welcome alumni, students, parents, families, faculty, staff, and friends to the annual celebration of the Ferrum College Family beginning Thursday, October 10 through Sunday, October 13.

The College will have picnics, music, sports, reunions, awards, and more. Weekend highlights include a family friendly bike tour at 4 p.m. on campus on Friday, October 11, and the new Ferrum Takeover event at 202 Social House Restaurant in Roanoke at 5 p.m. that evening. Saturday’s Homecoming football game between Ferrum College’s Panthers and Guilford College’s Quakers will begin at 1 p.m. at W.B. Adams Stadium on campus, with the Bassett Field beer garden opening at 2 p.m., brought to campus by Chaos Mountain Brewery. Comedy mind reader Eric Dittelman will perform at 7 p.m. in the College’s Panthers Den on Saturday evening, and there will be outdoor activities available all weekend including hiking, fishing, and disc golf.

Programs, campus maps, and updates about weekend events will be available on campus on Friday, October 11 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday October 12 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Franklin Hall Quade, near the Panther.

For more information regarding homecoming events and to register for events, please visit here or call the Alumni Office at 540-365-4216.

Reserve tickets for free events and purchase tickets for the Golden Panthers Annual Fall Celebration, Ferrum Zip-Lining Experience, and Class of 1969 Dinner here.