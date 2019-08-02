//Ferrum College Partners with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge to Promote Blue Ridge Region

With 700 acres ripe for exploration, the Ferrum College campus is an ideal location to get outdoors. The campus boasts a variety of scenic trails perfect for mountain biking and hiking and a rural landscape to connect back to nature in a technology-based world. Ferrum College is also nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a location close to not only our hearts but also to the representatives at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, an award-winning tourism information company based in Roanoke, VA. In tandem with common interests, Ferrum College and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge entered into a partnership to promote our region as the mountain biking capital of the east coast.

Check out the video below and learn more about Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge here.