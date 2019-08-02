FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

Ferrum College Partners with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge to Promote Blue Ridge Region

Mountain biking was offered as an E-Term course at Ferrum College in May 2019.

With 700 acres ripe for exploration, the Ferrum College campus is an ideal location to get outdoors. The campus boasts a variety of scenic trails perfect for mountain biking and hiking and a rural landscape to connect back to nature in a technology-based world. Ferrum College is also nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a location close to not only our hearts but also to the representatives at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, an award-winning tourism information company based in Roanoke, VA. In tandem with common interests, Ferrum College and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge entered into a partnership to promote our region as the mountain biking capital of the east coast.

Check out the video below and learn more about Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge here.

