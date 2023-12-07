//Ferrum College Partners with Franklin County Teachers for “Spanish for Educators” Class

Ferrum College is excited to announce that 65 Franklin County teachers will be taking Spanish for Educators with Ferrum College faculty in Spring 2024.

The class will be divided into two sessions with half of the teachers taking the course during Spring I and the other half during Spring II. The course will be conducted online with one weekly synchronous session on Tuesday nights, and two hours of asynchronous work each week.

The course will be delivered by three Ferrum College faculty: Dr. Ashley Atkinson, assistant professor of Teacher Education; Ms. Ashley Williams, director of Online Learning, and the bulk of the teaching will be done by Dr. Mariya Dzhyoyeva, assistant professor of Modern Languages.

“The course aims to help teachers and school staff members learn basic Spanish enabling them to better communicate with their Spanish-speaking students in the Franklin County area. We are delighted to partner with the school system on this project,” Williams said.

College President Dr. Mirta Martin says the additional courses for teachers is a natural fit for teacher education at Ferrum College. “Ferrum College has a legacy of training educators for Franklin County and beyond. As the only private college in Virginia to offer teacher licensure in vocational agriculture as well as undergraduate degrees for licensure PK-12 with a variety of additional certifications and emphasis areas, it was only logical to expand into graduate programs with the MEd, EdS and Master of Science in Athletic Coaching. Now, we are incredibly proud of our partnership with Franklin County teachers to provide these courses.”