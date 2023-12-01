//Ferrum College Offers Affordable Online Courses for Students

FERRUM, VA, December 1, 2023 – Ferrum College offers affordable courses for students to take online to either get ahead in their coursework or to improve their GPAs. The courses are available to full-time Ferrum students as well as non-Ferrum students.

This winter, the College is offering over 40 five week courses for students to choose from. In the Spring, students will also have an option to take online courses in two different sections.

Director of Online Learning Ashley Williams encourages students to take advantage of the variety of classes being offered online. “Ferrum’s online course offerings are a great option for students looking to get ahead in their coursework or improve their GPA. Our winter and spring courses are taught 100% online, asynchronously, providing students with flexibility during this busy time of year. We are so glad to be able to offer this option for students,” Williams said.

Registration is now open for winter classes that will begin on December 11 and end on January 12; non-Ferrum College students are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and get to know the Ferrum College faculty. Online Spring I courses will be from January 15 until March 1, and Spring II courses will be from March 11 until April 26.

To see what classes are available for enrollment, visit www.ferrum.edu/online