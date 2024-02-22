//Ferrum College Nursing and Health Science Faculty Visit Carilion Clinic

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount, Virginia hosted Ferrum College President, Mirta Martin, Chair of Nursing Dr. Melody Sharp, Coordinator of Pre-Professional Health Sciences Dr. Katie Goff, and Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jason Powell Wednesday, February 14th at a Town Hall meeting for all employees to learn more about the College’s advancements in health science majors and nursing.

Carl Cline, Vice President and Hospital Administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial, said the Town Hall was planned because of the importance of strong relationships between healthcare and education. “We are excited to have Dr. Martin and the nursing and health science leadership from Ferrum College with us today. The success and continued growth of Nursing and the other programs is something to be celebrated and shared. At Carilion, we enjoy having Ferrum Nursing students on rotation and look forward to the developing new opportunities for Ferrum students and alumni.”

Dr. Martin and the College representatives spoke to the Carilion employees who are parents and family members of students who are about to graduate from high school as well as being potential students or transfer students themselves. Dr. Goff provided details of how the College’s majors are designed for when a student may change their major; they have complimentary courses of study to help them easily adapt as their interests change throughout the college experience. Dr. Sharp shared details of both the pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and the RN to BSN. There was also discussion of the Panther Promise of free tuition to qualifying Virginia students, the Pell Grant, and other financial aid that may be available to first time students in this program.

Dr. Mirta Martin affirmed Ferrum’s affordability for first time undergraduate students as well as transfer students. “RNs may be able to come back to school and have federal money applied towards tuition in addition to the Panther Promise and a myriad of other institutional aid funds. Ferrum College also reduced tuition by $10,000 beginning in Fall 2024. We are true to our promise of being the College of Opportunity.” Mr. Cline also reminded staff about Carilion Clinic Foundation’s four scholarships available to RNs who may choose to pursue a BSN at the school of their choice including Ferrum.

The College faculty shared the vision for other ways Ferrum is expanding the pipeline of other professionals. “The Virginia Department of Education Lab School grant would give us opportunities for partnership to provide the next generation of needed professionals across the workforce. Hospitals need more than nurses and healthcare providers; you need someone to fix your HVAC, folks to work in your IT department, and Ferrum College is committed to graduating workforce ready, community leaders,” said Dr. Martin.

In closing, Mr. Cline challenged his employees to find five people to tell about the opportunities at Ferrum College. “Other staff, your family, talk to them about Ferrum. Take this information and share it with them. Our jobs, our hospital, and our community depend on our children going to college. When they graduate and stay in the community, we all benefit.”