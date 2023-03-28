Ferrum College Names New Softball Complex In Honor of Former Head Coach Vickie Van Kleeck

“It is clear that the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex states that Ferrum softball is no longer an afterthought,” said Julie Thomas ’96 during the ribbon cutting for the new softball complex at Ferrum College, which was held Saturday, March 25.

Ferrum College recognized its former head softball coach, Vickie Van Kleeck, by naming the new softball complex in her honor. The two-story facility includes a team locker room, a coaches’ locker room, a working pressbox, a concession stand and restrooms. Seating includes chair backs and open-area concrete platforms between the building and the backstop.

Van Kleeck led the Panthers to USA South Athletic Conference regular-season titles in 1994, 1995 and 2013, league postseason tournament championships and accompanying NCAA Division III tournaments in 2002, 2005 and 2012. She served 24 years as the softball head coach, and 10 years as the College’s woman administrator.

Prior to Ferrum College, Van Kleeck was the head coach at Mercer University where she earned New South Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. While at Ferrum College, she was named USA South Coach of the Year in 2013.

In her career, Van Kleeck had 531 wins, 140 academic all-conference players, 96 all-conference players, and 11 conference players or rookies of the year.

Thomas also emphasized how Van Kleeck was so much more than just a coach. “We are here today because a very special woman believed that her female athletes merited opportunities similar to their male counterparts. Thank you, VVK for teaching us more than softball. It is evident in the creation of this group alone, you instilled values in us that are far beyond the game.”

To make the new complex a reality, Ferrum College raised over $330,000 from 119 donors. The College extended special thanks to Ed George ’68 and Roe George, who made a significant contribution to the project. The College also recognized Clark Childers ’80 and Susan Childers ’81 for their significant contribution by naming the new pressbox the Clark and Susan Childers Pressbox.

Friends, family, colleagues and former players were in attendance. “To those of us who love Vickie, we know that she’s passionate and loves the game of softball. She brought a competitive attitude to Ferrum and that’s something that we try to continue. It’s an honor to have this facility named after her,” said current softball Head Coach Gerald Culler.

Van Kleeck felt honored that her former colleagues and players wanted to build a complex to honor her and future softball players. Initially, she planned to stay at Ferrum College for a few years and then move closer to her family, but she stayed because of what the College had to offer. “I love Ferrum College. Twenty-four years later I was still here. You all that go here know why I was still here—because Ferrum is a very special place. It just grows on you.” She also expressed gratitude to her players. “I love my players. Our relationships have grown beyond the softball field,” concluded Van Kleeck.