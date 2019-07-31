//Ferrum College Names Bart Smith as Director of Development

Ferrum College announces Institutional Advancement’s new director of development, Bart Smith. Smith will join the College on August 5, 2019 after extensive experience in business consulting and fundraising management. He served as program manager of Region 2000 Small Business Development Center in Lynchburg, VA, and as director of Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center in Roanoke, VA, where he was named Top Center Director in 2017. Smith also worked as a territory manager at Waste Management in Roanoke where he doubled secured accounts within six months and managed a book of business in excess of $2 million.

Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts from the University of Tennessee. He served two consecutive terms as a member of the town council of Duck, NC while he worked as owner, operator, and advisor of the UPS Store in nearby Kitty Hawk. He eventually generated upper six-figure sales per year and advised new store owners on franchise methods to increase profits and streamline processes. Smith has also served as a firefighter and medical first responder, and as a professional flight instructor.

“Bart brings a wealth of experience to the table here at Ferrum College,” said Wilson Paine, vice president of Institutional Advancement. “He exhibits the skill set we were looking for in a director of development, including extensive fundraising knowledge, and he has a deeply-rooted love for the institution. Bart will be an invaluable member of our team.”

“I’m very excited to work with the entire Institutional Advancement team and to play a role in the great work that they are doing,” said Smith. “It is an honor to be part of this very special place and I’m eager to begin working to ensure that Ferrum College will continue to be a difference-making institution today and for many years to come.”

