Ferrum College Junior Spends Summer in Portugal for Pre-med Internship

08/25/23

FERRUM, VA, August 25, 2023 – Ferrum College junior Thabelo Nemulodi completed a three week summer internship in Viana de Castelo, Portugal with Atlantis, a shadowing program for pre-med students. Atlantis provides students the opportunity to shadow medical professionals in different areas of medicine abroad.

Atlantis has partnered with over 100 hospitals worldwide for this unique experience. Nemulodi worked at ULSAM – Hospital de Santa Luzia where she got to shadow three different departments: gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, and anesthesiology.

As a Pre-Professional Health Sciences major with a pre-med emphasis, Nemulodi had been looking for internship opportunities to gain more experience. “I applied to multiple organizations; Atlantis happened to be one I had heard about from other students. I applied and got an interview call back. Soon after, I got offered a spot into the program,” she shared.

Nemulodi learned valuable information from each area she worked in, but the one she enjoyed the most was the OB/GYN department. “I want to pursue a career in gynecology; it was interesting. This area taught me the importance of the female reproductive system and critical terminology since some cases presented as more challenging and not the same for every individual,” Nemulodi said.

“I went into surgery on my first day and witnessed a hysterectomy. On the same day, I observed two other surgeries. It made me realize how important doctors are since the surgeries took time and a whole team, each with a unique responsibility. I witnessed a childbirth on my second day. At that moment, I knew that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life,” she continued.

Nemulodi also learned proper hospital etiquette, how to carry herself in the medical community, and how to serve others to the best of her ability. She also realized, in the future, she belongs in a surgery room to save lives. Additionally, Nemulodi learned Portuguese, experienced the culture, people, and food, explored the country, and visited neighboring cities like Porto.

After she graduates from the College, Nemulodi hopes to go to medical school and pursue becoming an OB/GYN. “I hope to spend my career serving other women – ensuring they are heard and cared for. I also want to perfect my skills and accumulate more knowledge from studying and other doctors,” Nemulodi concludes. She recommends the Atlantis program to other pre-med students who want to travel and experience another country’s healthcare system.