//Ferrum College Junior Kevin Nester Competes at BCAPL World Pool Championships

From Feb.21 to March 2, Ferrum College junior Kevin Nester competed at the BCAPL Pool League World Championships in Las Vegas, NV.

A year ago, Nester began playing pool with his father, Gary Nester during college breaks. They found Top Shelf Billiards in Collinsville and playing pool became a regular activity they shared.

At the tournament, Nester and his team, the “Megalodons” finished 17th out of 32 teams. “We finished in the payout spot. There were 191 total teams, and they were paying out the top 32,” said Nester.

“We did really good. We started out 5-0 in the open stage, and 3c in the final stage. We played alright in the first round of the final stage, but our luck ran out,” Nester continued. They experienced fatigue as they continued playing. “Four straight days of playing pool takes a toll on you,” he said.

Overall, Nester enjoyed his experience. It meant a lot for him to play with his dad and have his mom at the tournament for support, too. “For me to play with my dad, that was the biggest thing. With my mom there, too, it was just an amazing experience with them. Being able to spend time with them and doing something I love with my dad, it was something we worked really hard for,” Nester shared.

When not playing Pool, Nester stays busy with his studies, and he is on the Ferrum College track and field and tennis teams.

Nester will continue to play pool in different leagues; he will attend an event coming up next month in Philadelphia and a few big tournaments in Roanoke later this year.