//Ferrum College Junior Gage Shelton Receives Kirk Cash Scholarship

On Friday, February 23, Ferrum College Theatre Arts awarded junior Gage Shelton the Kirk Cash Scholarship.

Kirk Cash was a Ferrum College student in the early 1980s. His first play on campus was “The Children’s Hour” where he “delivered groceries and stumbled through his four lines,” said assistant professor of Theatre Arts Emily Blankenship-Tucker. “Kirk became a leading actor, and his most memorable role was in “Li’l Abner”. Shortly after graduating from the College, Kirk was diagnosed with cancer, and passed away. To honor his legacy, his parents, the Fine Arts department, and the Jack Tale Players established a scholarship to recognize a Ferrum College theatre student’s hard work and dedication,” Blankenship-Tucker continued.

The department awarded Shelton with the scholarship due to his invaluable work with theatre arts. “Gage is a leader, always quick to volunteer to a task, continually striving for excellence, and seeking to further improve. He also offers his accounting mind to keep us organized and efficient,” said assistant professor of theatre arts Rebecca Crocker.

“When he is not keeping up with his intensive studies or working at Panther Grounds, Gage is generally in the theatre participating in all theatre productions and activities building props, puppets, and encouraging everyone around him. It is our great pleasure to present Gage with this year’s Kirk Cash scholarship in honor of his hardwork and dedication to the Jack Tale Players and the Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre at Ferrum College,” she said.

Shelton was very surprised to know he was being honored, and as an accounting major, he exemplifies how students in the College’s School of Business and Technology, can also enjoy performing with Theatre. “I am so incredibly grateful to all of the people in the department. I’ve met some of my best friends here, and I’ve had amazing mentors through some of my roughest times and best times. I would not be the student and the person I am today without this department,” said Shelton.

Ferrum College President Dr. Mirta Martin was present for the scholarship presentation and shared how Shelton embodies the best of what makes Ferrum College students special. “We are thrilled to have Gage Shelton receive the Kirk Cash Scholarship. He exemplifies the very best of our student body – commitment to excellence and creativity, dedication to the theater and to his peers, and a passion to make each production distinctive and unique. Congratulations, Gage. You make Ferrum College proud!”