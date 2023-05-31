//Ferrum College Jack Tales Players Performed With the Crooked Road’s Cultural Series

FERRUM, VA, May 26, 2023 – The Jack Tale Players performed at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center as part of the Crooked Road’s Cultural Series in Abingdon, VA on May 18th. The event was partially funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Jack Tale Players are a collaboration between the Ferrum College theatre department and Professor Emeritus Rex Stephenson. He founded the Jack Tale Players in 1975 to highlight traditional music and stories of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Performances are designed to delight all ages with Appalachian stories and songs. Upcoming performances this summer include shows in Chilhowie, VA, Galax, VA as well as Franklin and Bedford Counties.

This year marks a revitalization of the performances with Ferrum College students and this performance with student participation was much celebrated by everyone involved.

From left to right, the group includes Ferrum College student Gage Shelton, professor emerita Jody Brown, community member Rachel Blankenship-Tucker, Ferrum College faculty Emily Blankenship-Tucker, Ferrum College student TJ Baker, Ferrum College faculty member Rebecca Crocker and the youngest Jack Tale Player, Silas Blankenship-Tucker.