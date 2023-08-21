//Ferrum College Jack Tales Players and Orchestra Appalachia Perform at Franklin County Agricultural Fair

08/21/23

FERRUM, VA, August 21, 2023 – The Ferrum College Jack Tale Players and Orchestra Appalachia from Ferrum College performed at the 2023 Franklin County Agricultural Fair held Thursday, August 14 – Sunday August 20. Both performance groups are a blend of student and community performers and are unique to Ferrum College Performing Arts.

The Jack Tales performers at the fair included Ferrum College students TJ Baker, Django Burgess, and Gage Shelton along with Ferrum College Performing Arts faculty and staff Rex Stephenson, Rebecca Crocker, Rachel and Emily Blankenship-Tucker, as well as Silas Blankenship-Tucker.

Orchestra Appalachia also performed from 4-5pm on Saturday at the fair on the main stage. The fair performance kicked-off Orchestra Appalachia’s fall touring season, which will include tours to Bristol TN/VA for the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion September 8-10 and Raleigh, NC for the IBMA World of Bluegrass Festival September 26-30. The group will also join Ferrum College’s newest ensemble, Bluegrass Brass, for an exciting new field show in the upcoming football season. Returning members include Ryon Johnson, Emily Walker, Rachel and Emily Blankenship-Tucker. Two new members who have just arrived at Ferrum College are Django Burgess who joins the group on the upright bass, and Layla Newman on the cello.

Ferrum College junior Emily Walker enjoyed playing at the Agricultural Fair on Saturday, and the performance went well especially with it being the first day of classes. She also really enjoyed playing with the new members. “I always love performing with new folks! It’s awesome seeing what everyone is able to bring to the table.”

Walker is excited to perform with the band this semester. “Orchestra Appalachia is now teaming up with the Bluegrass Brass for the field show, so I am looking forward to sharing this really cool product we’ve got going. I am most excited for the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Festival this September. Some major groups and players are going to be there, so to have Orchestra Appalachia there, too is really cool,” she says.