//Ferrum College Invites All High School Sophomores and Juniors to Campus March 16 for Discovery Day

Ferrum College will host Discovery Day on Saturday, March 16 for high school sophomores and juniors. The day is designed to be a campus visit where students can learn more about going to college, how to pay for college, and what makes Ferrum College unique.

Ferrum College President Dr. Mirta Martin is excited to welcome students and their families, and she reminds them that the faculty and staff at Ferrum are ready to help them navigate the next steps to a college education. “This day is for students who may be just beginning to explore the idea of where they might go to college as well as how scholarships and financial aid can work together to make a college education obtainable. Earlier this year, in addition to reducing our tuition by $10,000, Ferrum College launched the Panther Promise, which affords qualifying Virginia residents the opportunity to come to Ferrum College tuition free! Whether you are interested in joining our agricultural students at our Titmus Agricultural Center, enjoying one of our many performing events in our historic theater, exploring our nursing or health sciences departments, or exploring the myriad of other academic programs and athletic opportunities, we are excited to welcome everyone home. I am sure after spending your day with us, you will make Ferrum College your destination of choice – because of our unrivaled faculty and staff and our programs of excellence – which uniquely prepare you for the career of your dreams.”

Ferrum College Discovery Day will be hosted from 8:30am to 1:30pm and is open to all high school sophomores and juniors. Attendees will be able to talk to Admissions and Financial Aid staff, take a campus tour, meet faculty and current students to learn more about the Ferrum College experience. Students interested in unique communities of learning such as the Boone Honors program or extracurricular opportunities in athletics or the arts are strongly encouraged to attend. Those planning to attend can register at: https://ferrumcollege.wufoo.com/forms/discovery-day/