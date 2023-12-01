Ferrum College Inducts 15 Students Into National Society of Leadership and Success

FERRUM, VA, December 1, 2023 – Earlier this month, 15 Ferrum College students were inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success.

The National Society of Leadership and Success is the nation’s largest leadership honor society serving thousands of members each year. The NSLS is founded upon the core beliefs that one can achieve one’s dreams with the proper support and dedicated action, and that we accomplish more together than we would achieve alone. Their mission is to build leaders who make a better world.

Ferrum College’s chapter started in 2019. Currently, there have been 347 members inducted.

The NSLS began with founder Gary Tuerack’s vision of creating a community where like-minded, success-oriented individuals could come together and help one another succeed. Starting with a handful of chapters in 2001, the NSLS now reaches hundreds of thousands of students at hundreds of chapters

around the world. The NSLS encourages community action, volunteerism, personal growth, and strong leadership from its chapters and members.

“Through the NSLS induction process, students learn more about themselves and their leadership skills. They also have the opportunity to work on SMART goals through group meetings with peers,” said Leslie Holden, director of Career Development.

Ferrum College president Dr. Mirta Martin commended Holden for serving as NSLS advisor for the College and the students for taking advantage of the resources the Society will provide to them. “Getting our students engaged with NSLS and similar organizations enhances their student experience by exposing them to resources and practices that can help them throughout their college experience and their careers. I commend the students inducted this month and look forward to seeing them grow as leaders.”