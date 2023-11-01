//Ferrum College Human Anatomy and Physiology Students Host Annual Blood Drive

FERRUM, VA, November 1, 2023 – The Ferrum College Human Anatomy and Physiology class hosted their annual blood drive on October 31st in the College’s Fitness Center. The students of the class were assigned different tasks to ensure that the blood drive was a success.

The students planned the drive in collaboration with the Red Cross and launched a marketing campaign. They created and displayed signs and flyers all over the campus, distributed flyers in common areas, and used digital assets provided by the Red Cross. Students then volunteered for hour-long shifts on the day of the event and were responsible for donor check-in and contacting those who missed their appointments for rescheduling.

Sophomore Aria Foerst is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. By participating in the blood drive, she can apply her knowledge in a practical setting and connect the donor role to what she’s learning in the classroom. “Being able to save lives in any way that I can is great. It’s great to learn about blood in anatomy and see the ways that blood can be used and the different types that everyone has,” she said.

Dr. Mirta Martin, Ferrum College president, says the blood drive exemplifies the connection between service and learning. “Our students host multiple blood drives throughout the year. By collaborating with the Red Cross and other donor organizations, it is a wonderful opportunity for our students to volunteer and experience the human connection to what they are learning in the classroom. They are eager and excited about the events which speaks to how our motto Not Self, But Others connects serving and learning as part of the Ferrum College experience.”