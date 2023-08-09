//Ferrum College Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Newly Refreshed Disc Golf Course

FERRUM, VA, August 9, 2023 – On August 8, Ferrum College hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the refreshed campus disc golf course.

“This is a wonderful day. We have renovated our disc golf course for the students to enjoy. We have the opportunity to bring the community together for more outdoors events,” said Mirta Martin, Ferrum College President.

Associate Professor of Recreation Leadership Dan Caston has been excited to refurbish the course and bring more interest in the sport of disc golf to campus.

“This has been a project that has been near and dear to me for a long time,” Caston said.

The College’s disc golf course was first built in 2008. The baskets were installed, but the tee pads were not built with lasting materials which reduced the quality of play on the course over time.

“We took it upon ourselves this spring to rebuild all of the tee pads, install astro turf, and make them better surfaces for disc golf. The other part of the project was new signs; the signs designed by art professor Jake Smith now have better information and provide better communication throughout the whole course,” Caston continued.

The course refresh was funded by the College’s Norton Outdoor Adventures endowment and much of the labor was provided by recreation leadership intern, Michael Paolicelli and volunteers from the Men’s Lacrosse Team.

The College will host a disc golf tournament, presented by Blade Gaming of Roanoke, VA and will take place from 9 am till about 5 pm on August 12th with an estimated participation of 80-100 people. The tournament is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA). Event information can be found here.