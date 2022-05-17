Ferrum College Hosts PAWS Sessions

Ferrum College will welcome new Ferrum College students and families to campus for PAWS sessions on May 21, June 25, June 27, July 23, and July 25, 2022. During PAWS, students and their families visit campus for a day to connect with other incoming students and make new friends; learn about campus life, including housing and dining services, from current students and staff; explore College resources and services; and talk with faculty about their fall 2022 class schedule.
To attend a PAWS session, accepted students must have paid their $250 confirmation deposit, registered for PAWS, and completed their online Road2Ferrum checklist. Parents or guardians are encouraged to attend and other family members are welcome.
To learn more about PAWS, please visit https://www.ferrum.edu/admission/panther-paws/.
An integral part of the PAWS experience is the student leadership team. To learn more about this year’s team, including fun facts and why they selected Ferrum College, please see the student profiles below.
Makayla Fincanon ’23, majoring in Political Science with a minor in Criminal Justice, chose Ferrum because she was made to feel welcomed by the softball team and made friendships from her first visit.
Josh Luckett ’25, majoring in Recreation Leadership with a minor in History, chose Ferrum not only because it is his hometown, but also because of the amazing football coaching staff.
Conner Sides ’23, majoring in Political Science with a minor in History, was once an alpaca farmer.
Avion Smith ’24, majoring in Communications with a minor in Business, was born on Christmas Day.
Kelsey Smith ’23, majoring in Political Science and Sociology, loves the color yellow.
Christian Sorrells ’25, majoring in Health and Human Performance with a minor in Coaching, chose Ferrum because of the small community feeling and how nice people are on campus.
Makaila Veney ’25, majoring in Pre-Professional Health Science, Pre-Therapy with a minor in Coaching, chose Ferrum because of the small class sizes, the personal connections with faculty and staff, and to get the best college experience while being an athlete.
Jasmine White ’23, majoring in Liberal Arts with minors in Elementary Education, History, and English, selected Ferrum College because she wanted to go to a school that felt like a family. She has met many people while attending Ferrum College who changed her life and made her a better person.