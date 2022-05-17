Ferrum College Hosts PAWS Sessions

Ferrum College will welcome new Ferrum College students and families to campus for PAWS sessions on May 21, June 25, June 27, July 23, and July 25, 2022. During PAWS, students and their families visit campus for a day to connect with other incoming students and make new friends; learn about campus life, including housing and dining services, from current students and staff; explore College resources and services; and talk with faculty about their fall 2022 class schedule.

To attend a PAWS session, accepted students must have paid their $250 confirmation deposit, registered for PAWS, and completed their online Road2Ferrum checklist. Parents or guardians are encouraged to attend and other family members are welcome.

To learn more about PAWS, please visit https://www.ferrum.edu/admission/panther-paws/.

An integral part of the PAWS experience is the student leadership team. To learn more about this year’s team, including fun facts and why they selected Ferrum College, please see the student profiles below.