//Ferrum College Hosts Local Business Expo For New and Returning Students

08/22/23

FERRUM, VA, August 22, 2023 – Yesterday evening on the Franklin Hall quad, Ferrum College’s Office of Student Life hosted Rocky Mount businesses for an Expo to help new and returning students connect with local businesses.

Old’s Cool Vintage Store, Twin Creeks Distillery, Sweet Freeze Snacks, Truist Bank, and Ferrum Faith Assembly of God Church were some of the businesses in attendance.

Dean of Campus Life Jill Adams, along with College president Mirta Martin, shared a vision for the event to bridge the gap between the town of Rocky Mount and the College. “We really want to get our students out in the community and let them know what’s out in town. There’s so much that they can do – from eating spots and churches, to a distillery and vintage stores. This event is a great resource for the students to have,” Adams said.

The town of Rocky Mount is located just 15 minutes away from campus, making its amenities essential for the students at the College. Originally founded in 1786, Rocky Mount has a population of approximately 5,000. With the local shops, restaurants, and walkable streets, Rocky Mount is a wonderful place for students to experience the small town charm of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Ferrum College Alumna Sabrina Stone, ’04 was in attendance with Truist Bank. She recalled opening her bank account while she was a student at the College because Truist came to the campus and taught her about financial literacy. “Truist has been in town for such a long time. We want to tell students about some of the resources we have available for them. Whether it’s opening up a student checking account that we offer, or help with budgeting, savings, or credit, we do it all,” Stone explained.

Students can get involved with Truist by applying for an internship, or if they need help with financial literacy. “I can work one on one with students for anything that they might need. It’s important to have a good banking relationship and to start young,” Stone said.

President Mirta Martin, shared her thanks with all of the businesses who attended. “We have a wonderful community, and we appreciate all of the businesses here today taking the time to come to campus and meet our students. We look forward to seeing them in town!”

If students are interested in exploring Rocky Mount, they can visit the Office of Student Life and Engagement in lower Franklin Hall for more information an take advantage of the Ferrum Express shuttle for transportation.