//Ferrum College Hosts Leadership For Good Workshop

FERRUM, VA, November 14, 2023 – Ferrum College welcomed The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation and Dr. Jody Holland to campus on Monday, November 6 for a workshop titled “Leadership For Good”.

Dr. Holland, from The University of Mississippi, led the workshop. His administrative research focuses on leadership development, process implementation, and non-profit organizations. Using a critical analysis perspective, Dr. Holland teaches solution-based strategies to enhance student learning.

Ferrum student leaders including SGA officers, resident assistants and sports team captains attended the workshop. Ferrum College Junior Makaila Veney is involved in student government and found the workshop to be helpful. “I learned that everyone has a different way of leading and the reasoning for why they lead that way. It opened up doors for me to learn more about others in the room,” Veney said.

Veney also hopes to apply what she learned to improve her leadership style and get out of her comfort zone. “I have to keep pushing my limits of being a leader by doing things that I don’t feel comfortable with, but not pushing myself to the point where I am overwhelmed,” she shared.

The workshop followed a recent campus visit by Mr. Steve McDavid, president of the Foundation and is exemplary of the servant-leadership skills the College and the Foundation work to foster and celebrate in students, faculty and staff . “We truly appreciate Dr. Holland and the workshop the Foundation provided to our student leaders! They will not only put these skills into action at Ferrum College, they will carry them out into the world with them once they graduate and continue to be servant leaders in the places where they work and communities where they will live. Thank you to all who participated, Dr. Holland and the Sullivan Foundation,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, Ferrum College president.

Director of Grants and Sponsored Programs Laurie Adams helped organize the workshop. “The Sullivan Foundation is one of Ferrum College’s longest-standing foundation partners and the College has proudly been awarding students, faculty, staff, and others the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award for exemplary service to their community since the early 1980’s. The Foundation’s ideals and goals fit extremely well with the College’s own ethos of Not Self, But Others. I’m looking forward to seeing the accomplishments of the students who came to the Leadership for Good workshop in the coming years. I think they’re all destined for great things,” Adams shared.