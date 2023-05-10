///Ferrum College Hosts First Graduate Symposium

On May 5, 2023, Ferrum College held the first ever Graduate Symposium for all of the Class of 2023 candidates for degrees in Master of Science in Athletic Coaching and Master of Science in Psychology on the patio of Stanley Library on campus.

Dean for Graduate and Professional Studies Martha Haley-Bowling gave opening remarks for the event citing the book The Coffee Bean: A Simple Lesson to Create Positive Change. “You all endeavored to get your master’s – you jumped into a pot of boiling water! When exposed to boiling water, eggs become hardened, carrots get soft, but a coffee bean produces something else. You represent the only one that produced something else. Your resilience and passion is what brought you here to this place, and you have to remember, the coffee bean will be stronger, smarter, more driven, more determined as a result of the process it went though in the hot water.”

Karen Carpenter, director of the Master of Science in Athletic Coaching program, introduced the inaugural graduates of Ferrum College’s newest master’s degree program. The graduates then presented a synopsis of their capstone research projects to the families, friends and colleagues in attendance. All of the graduates have gained new employment or received promotions at the high school and college level as they approached graduation this spring.

Next, Ryan Cooper, director of the Master of Science in Psychology program introduced each of his students, who then gave their capstone research presentations. The Psychology program graduates included college and high school staff members as well as medical professionals. Rachael Crandall, a 2019 graduate of Ferrum College, joined the master’s program while working for Carilion Clinic. Crandall’s capstone project was awarded a grant from Division 55: Society for Prescribing Psychology to continue her research on the quality of care patients are receive from prescribing psychologists. “Six states currently allow clinical psychologists to prescribe. My theory is there will be better patient satisfaction from patients who are prescribed medication from their counselor,” said Crandall.

Attendees then made their way to a Class of 2023 social for all graduates and their guests which took place in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room located in Franklin Hall.

View additional photos from the event here.