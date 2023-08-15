Ferrum College Hosts Expo For New and Returning Students

//Ferrum College Hosts Expo For New and Returning Students

Ferrum College Hosts Expo For New and Returning Students

08/15/23

Coordinator of Residence Life Lacey Matthews and Sophomore Kolby Snow at the 2023 Ferrum College Expo.

FERRUM, VA, August 15, 2023 – Today, Ferrum College’s Office of Student Life and Engagement hosted an Expo for students to become more acquainted with campus services.

“The purpose of this event is to show students the resources we offer on campus. We offer so many and this will make sure they know not only about the service, but that they have had the chance to meet the staff,” said Jill Adams, Dean of Campus Life.

Residence Life, Aladdin Campus Dining, and Human Resources were just a few of the departments that participated in the event. Career services, Ferrum Foundations and Carter Center representatives were also in attendance. Students were able to enter prize drawings and enjoy music performed by Orchestra Appalachia.

“I just learned about our counseling center for mental health needs,” said senior Marcus Neal. “I definitely plan to participate in yoga to keep my body and personal mental health good – especially when classes and work pick up.”

2023-08-18T20:08:30+00:00

Ferrum College

John Wesley Hall
215 Ferrum Mountain Road
Ferrum, Virginia 24088

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 1000
Ferrum, Virginia 24088

Contact Information

Main: 800.868.9797
Operator: 540.365.2121
Campus Police: 540.365.4444 (non-emergency)
Ferrum College on Facebook Ferrum College on Flickr Ferrum College on LinkedIn
Toggle Sliding Bar Area