//Ferrum College Hosts Elementary Students for Christmas Tree Decorating

FERRUM, VA, November 9, 2023 – Ferrum College president Dr. Mirta Martin hosted a Christmas tree decorating party at the College’s presidential home, Stratton House, on November 8. Sixty students from Ferrum Elementary School were able to participate in this festive occasion.

The students helped decorate Dr. Martin’s Christmas tree with their very own handmade ornaments and were allowed to choose a spot on the tree where their ornament was placed. This was the first time Ferrum Elementary School students were invited to participate in such an event, and it was a wonderful experience for all involved.

“Dr. Martin called and asked if we would make decorations for her Christmas tree. We opted to do kindergarten and first-grade kids because they still see the magic of Christmas. They’ve had such a great time decorating and being able to walk across campus has been exciting for them,” says Jennifer Talley, ’94, Ferrum Elementary principal.

“The holiday season is a magical time of year especially through the eyes of children. Ferrum Elementary is part of our campus community, and we wanted some of the youngest members of our community to help the College kick-off the holidays season. I’d like to thank Principal Jennifer Talley as well as the kindergarten and first grade teachers who embraced our invitation to host this event which we hope will be a new annual tradition. The students brought pure joy into the house and seeing their ornaments will bring cheer to our family and all of our guests throughout the holidays,” Dr. Martin said.

Each student also got a hug and a candy cane from Santa and enjoyed cookies and punch outside.

The College will continue with holiday festivities on November 9th with a progressive Festival of Lights celebration throughout campus.