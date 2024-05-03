//Ferrum College Hosts Baccalaureate Service for the Class of 2024

Ferrum College began commencement weekend events officially Friday, May 3, 2024 with a Baccalaureate Service in Vaughn Chapel on the College campus.

Avion Smith led his classmates in a Litany for Graduates, and Class President M’kayla McBride offered a scripture reading from Ecclesiastes 3:1.

The Panther Singers performed “Turn, Turn, Turn” and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You”, and Dr. Mirta M. Martin welcomed the graduates to the beginning of their commencement weekend and challenged them to carry with them the values as well as the knowledge instilled in them by the College on their journey through life.

“Each of you has been here for such a time as this, and you are poised to make a difference in the world in ways that only you can and in ways that only you will. As you prepare to embark on the next chapter of your lives, I urge you to always remember to follow the values that we have reinforced here and that are exemplified in our College motto, “Not Self, But Others.” This motto encapsulates the essence of service, compassion, and the transformative power of placing the needs of others before self. In world that is facing unprecedented challenges, your dedication to serving others will be a beacon of hope and a catalyst for positive change.”

College Chaplain Pastor Michael Little addressed the Class of 2024 and their guests.Pastor Little spoke to the students about the seasons of life. “What I am seeing today is a harvest time in which you will begin to reap that which was sown with hard work and commitment to complete your purpose of graduating from Ferrum College.”

“As you are about to enter another season of your young lives, another proper and suitable time, I encourage you to take all of the tools with you that you know work. You know commitment works. You know faithfulness works to complete your purpose. You know sincere desire works. You know prayer works. Faith in God works; faith may not always make things easy in life, but faith always makes it possible.”

The 108th Commencement and Inauguration of Dr. Mirta M. Martin as 13th president of the College followed on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 9 a.m., in Swartz Gymnasium on campus.