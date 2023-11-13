//Ferrum College Hosts Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

FERRUM, VA, November 13, 2023 – Ferrum College hosted their seventh annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, November 10 in the College’s Vaughn Chapel.

The Bluegrass Brass Band played the National Anthem to open the ceremony. Associate Professor of Media and Communication Dr. Karl Roeper gave the opening greeting and College chaplain Mike Little led the invocation.

Ferrum College president Dr. Mirta Martin gave opening remarks about the importance of Veterans Day and what it means to her. “As an immigrant to the United States from a communist country, I know first-hand the value of living in a free democratic society. The valor and sacrifices of these men and women have provided time and again for all of us to live our American dreams in a country where our liberties have been paid with sacrifice, often unknown, yet very real. Most recently, I have personally realized the great, great sacrifice these men and women AND their families face day after day,” she shared.

“On this Veterans Day, let us make a promise to those who have served: that they will never be forgotten, and that we will honor their sacrifices by working tirelessly to build a nation worthy of their service,” Dr. Martin said.

Keynote speaker Colonel, United States Marine Corps Retired, Judson “Jud” P. Mason is a 1967 Ferrum College graduate. He was a member of the 1965 National Championship football team, inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, serves on the College’s Board of Trustees, and was a 2006 recipient of the Beckham Medallion, the College’s highest honor. Mason served in the United States Marine Corps for thirty years retiring in 2000 as a a Colonel. During his 30 years as a helicopter pilot, he flew over 5,000 accident free hours in 14 different types of aircraft. His personal military decorations include the Legion of Merit (Gold Star in lieu of 2nd award), the Meritorious Service Medal (2 Gold Stars in lieu of 3rd award), the Presidential Service Badge, and the Order of the Orange Nassau.

In his speech, Mason highlighted how Veterans Day came to be, and why we continue to celebrate it. “Veterans Day is a time when we remind our fellow Americans to stop and say ‘thank you’ to those who served. Those simple words are important, but they are just the beginning,” he said.

“When you meet a veteran, ask questions about their service. If you take a moment to truly listen to their stories, you might be surprised by what you hear. Of course, many join for love of country or family history. But, for some, serving in the military was the only way out of a bad childhood or home life or poverty. For others, it was the only way they could pay for school. Take an interest in the experiences and sacrifices. Doing so is important and more powerful than you know,” Mason concluded.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Kevin Reilly recognized all of the student, faculty and staff veterans, and Dr. Martin gave closing remarks. The Panther Singers ended the ceremony with a performance of the College Alma Mater and “The Lord Bless You and Keep You”.

