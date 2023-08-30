//Ferrum College Hosts Annual Club Fair for New and Returning Students

08/30/23

FERRUM, VA, August 30, 2023 – Ferrum College hosted a Club Fair for new and returning students on Tuesday, August 29 in the Panthers Den. The fair encourages students to get involved in different organizations on campus and gives them an opportunity to meet club leaders to see what would be the best fit for them.

Senior Stephanie Staats attended the club fair to represent her the Agriculture “Ag” Club. She enjoyed her time and was excited to have new people sign up to join the club. “It was so great to see so many new students and new clubs starting. The Agriculture Club had many new students sign up,” Staats said. “We also had a T-shirt raffle for students to participate in if they were interested in our club,” she continued.

Some clubs that lost membership due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are in the process of being revitalized. Coordinator of Residence Life Lacey Matthews is restarting Sister 4 Sister. “When I started at Ferrum as a freshman in 2014, I badly needed a mentor. I was on my own and learning how to establish myself as a young woman. I joined S4S and became more open to meeting new people,” Matthews said.

She is excited to have a club where women can have a mentor and also have a safe space. “Sister 4 Sister will focus on community service, mentorship, women empowerment, growth, and leadership. We were able to get 23 ladies signed up with 38 interested in total,” she shared.

Another Club Fair event will take place at the beginning of the spring semester. Learn about student life at Ferrum here.