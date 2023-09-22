//Ferrum College Hosts Annual Academic Majors Fair for Freshmen and Sophomore Students

FERRUM, VA, September 22, 2023 – On Wednesday, September 20, Ferrum College held their annual Academic Majors Fair. Faculty from different programs gathered in the College’s Blue Ridge Mountain Room to host freshman students and answer questions about areas of study.

“We host an academic majors fair every fall semester. We target our Freshmen and Sophomore students to peak their interest in majors they may not yet be familiar with and make sure they have an opportunity to ask questions. This really helps our students who may be reconsidering a major or if they are undecided,” said Director of Career Services Leslie Holden.

Freshman Gateway Seminar classes required Freshmen to talk with a minimum of two major representatives and complete a worksheet.

“The worksheet helps students know what questions to ask and hopefully learn something new,” Holden continued.

Students can look forward to an Intern and Early Career Expo on October 4 at the Tubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, VA. Holden is also hosting a LinkedIn and Handshake: Networking and Job Searching session coming up on Thursday, October 12 in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall.