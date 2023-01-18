//Ferrum College honors Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy with Harvest Pack

FERRUM, VA (January 18, 2023) – On Monday evening, more than a hundred Ferrum College students, faculty and staff came together to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. by packing 25,000 meals in just over 2 hours for the local community in partnership with Harvest Pack.

“Ferrum College’s motto is ‘Not Self, But Others’. Today’s event is representative that our family, the Ferrum family, not just looks, or reads, or believes in that motto, but actually lives it,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, the College’s interim president.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s work and service was in the forefront of each person’s mind as they made and boxed the meals. Music and cheers could be heard throughout the event.

“It means a lot to be able to do something to change someone’s life on a day that represents service,” said Makayla Fincanon, a senior at Ferrum College.

All 25,000 meals will be distributed to the Franklin County community.

