//Ferrum College Financial Aid Office Attends “Thanks for TAG Day” Event

FERRUM, VA (February 3, 2023) – On January 30, 2023, the Ferrum College Financial Aid Office attended the “Thanks for TAG Day” event in Richmond. The Council for Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV) hosted the event, with Averett University and Bridgewater College as the only other colleges in attendance. The event’s purpose was to thank legislators and delegates for supporting the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant (VTAG) and to request permission to increase the grant amount. VTAG is currently the only state aid available to private institutions. The team was able to meet with delegate Wren Williams as well as the legislative assistants for other neighboring counties, delegates Marie March and Leslie Adams.

“We were able to request an increase of an additional $250 for the 2023-2024 academic year with funds that are already available. Each of these delegates or their assistants have ties to VTAG, and we feel confident that they will assist in approving this increase since the funding is already available,” said Leigh Mattox, financial aid counselor.

Their contact from CICV, Sabena Moretz, was also able to get them connected to Ferrum Alumna Sheryl Reddington ’93 who works as the legislative assistant to Cliff Hayes, the delegate for the Chesapeake and Suffolk areas. “Sabena also took us on a quick trip inside Capitol Hill where we got to sit in on the opening remarks of the General Assembly Senators gathering from Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears,” concluded Mattox.

The “Thanks for TAG Day” event is an annual event that occurs at the end of January once the general assembly has restarted. The financial aid office will not know about the fund increase until sometime in the spring or early summer.