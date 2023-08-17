//Ferrum College Featured At Franklin County Agricultural Fair

08/17/23

FERRUM, VA, August 17, 2023 – Ferrum College will be featured at the Franklin County Agricultural Fair this week.

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair opened Wednesday and will be at the Franklin County Recreation Park until August 19. The fair has entertained approximately 10,000 visitors annually since its return in 2014 with beautiful weather and a record setting year in 2022. This year’s fair is scheduled to feature rides and games, numerous local dining options, entertaining shows, and nightly music featuring local talent.

Yesterday at the fair, Ferrum students welcomed visitors to the College’s booth and told fairgoers about their experiences and their lives on campus. Admissions staff and professors were also in attendance to talk about the College’s programs. Visitors of all ages were ecstatic to learn about the school.

Senior Stephanie Staats enjoyed her time at the fair and is excited for more Agriculture events and opportunities this year at Ferrum. “I am very happy to see my friends, and meet new students on campus and help them feel at home! I hope this year brings all of us so many learning experiences to carry with us into our futures, networking opportunities with others in agriculture, and opportunities to try new things. I can’t wait to have so much fun, and make a lot of memories.”

The College will have their booth with students and staff on Thursday night, Friday night, and all day Saturday.