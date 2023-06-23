//Ferrum College Faculty Emeritus Bob Pohlad Shares His Journey in Photography

If you have ever attended an event on campus, you may see photographers capturing the scenery. One of those photographers is none other than faculty emeritus Bob Pohlad, professor of biology, horticulture, and environmental science.

Pohlad’s photography inspiration came from a mentor of his, Dr. Gordon Grimm, a PhD professor from the United States Department of Agriculture Citrus research station in Orlando, FL. Pohlad worked in Orlando at the research station throughout high school and his first years of undergrad at the University of Central Florida in the 1960s.

“Gordon loved nature photography and got me hooked on taking pictures outdoors,” Pohlad said. “His love of birds and identification continued to influence me as he showed me stunning photos he took in Florida.”

Grimm also gifted Pohlad his first SLR Nikon camera and lens, which is the brand of camera Pohlad still uses today. Since then, Pohlad began taking photos during his travels for research projects while collecting fungi around the world. While using these photos in future publications, he developed a print memory that inspired him to take photographs of more scenery in his life.

“I even took a photography class while working on my Master’s at UCF to hone my skills and also learn darkroom techniques,” Pohlad said. “I spent hours in the darkroom there and then at the University of Georgia when I went to get my PhD.”

After developing hard copies, prints, and slides of his images for his publications, Pohlad then came to Ferrum in 1978 where he had a realization that he could use his skills to share his life experiences on campus with others. “As time went on, I took photos in each season so I could share them with my classes,” Pohlad said.

While teaching, Pohlad was able to share some photography with his classes and even instruct his students in photography as well.“If students were working in the field, or we were doing lake project work, photos gave us something to share to engage with the public and to include in grant writing and presentations,” Pohlad said. “I took photos at each of the groups I belonged to as I do today.”

During this time, along with the beginning of web pages and online work, Pohlad was also able to work with a team from four colleges (Ferrum, Bluefield, Montreat, and Virginia Intermont) to teach photography online. The class development came to life with the help of a grant from the Jesse Ball DuPont Foundation. “We decided to use the Appalachian Trail as our focus, but also use campus trails on our own campuses when not together,” Pohlad said. “Students were taught to journal and to take digital photos and upload both.”

The course had a theme each week for students to share their different experiences. Themes included photos of birds, fungi, trees, seasons, and other physical aspects of nature, which correlated to the subjects taught by each faculty member (ecology, biology, art, and outdoor recreation). “We did this for over a number of years,” Pohlad said. “It now seems so easy to do that but it was quite unique in the early days of the internet.”

Another inspiration for Pohlad’s love for photography throughout the years came from his late wife, Ferrum College faculty emerita Carolyn Thomas, professor of environmental science and biology. “Carolyn always encouraged me to take photos and share them and even wanted me to start selling them in retirement,” Pohlad said. “I took so many of the family and the boys growing up and now of our grandchildren and especially of the two of us as we traveled after the boys had grown.”

She also inspired Pohlad to include selfies in his photography as he decided to take more on their last adventure around the country before Thomas passed. “These memories were important to both of us and still are to me,” Pohlad said. “I didn’t know how important those would be to me or how long we would have together. It is a blessing.”

During the development of digital technology, everyone had a camera on them through cell phones. Pohlad used this technology to increase photographic usage in his courses, including e-term trips he and Thomas took to the Virgin Islands, Malawi, Africa, and Ireland. The photos taken by students were then used in their future presentations.

“I took photos of all the trips, and when I shared them in class or the public, students and others were very interested in taking our classes or traveling with us,” Pohlad said. “When I had a field trip, I took photos to review with them about what we learned.”

Knowing he was able to take as many photos as he desired, Pohlad then wanted to share the Ferrum College experiences with everyone through this art. “People often forget to take photos or not everyone wants to, so I started taking photos at all of the events I could, whether it be on campus, at Phoebe Needles, in the community, or on the trail,” Pohlad said.

People have given positive feedback to Pohlad, thanking him for capturing certain moments.

“It gives me purpose. I love the positive feedback from those that appreciate that someone captured a smile, laugh, performance, plant, a bird, or the view. I love their feedback,” Pohlad said.

As his photography career continues, Pohlad spends his time editing his creations.

“Lightroom and Photoshop are my friends as they are for many photographers now,” Pohlad said. “My mentor Gordon Grimm who passed away many years ago would be amazed at how you can reduce a shadow, remove a reflection or bring out a feature digitally.”

While Pohlad does not plan to sell his work any time soon, he donates to charity events, Ferrum College, and his community groups. Overall, he wants everyone to experience the world. “I just want folks to see the world in the many ways that I see it and appreciate all that nature and other experiences have to offer,” Pohlad said. “I draw on my experience with 45 years of teaching natural history to encourage others to want to get outside if they can for themselves. If they can’t, then I love that I can provide that walk through nature for them,” he concluded.