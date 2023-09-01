//Ferrum College Environmental Science Professor Featured on Episcopal News Service About “Season of Creation”

09/01/23

FERRUM, VA, Sept 1, 2023 – Ferrum College Professor of Environmental Science Delia Heck was interviewed by the Episcopal News Service where she spoke about the Church’s Season of Creation.

The Season of Creation begins on the World Day of Prayer, September 1 for the Care of Creation and concludes on the feast of St. Francis, October 4, who is revered for his love of all creation.

During the interview, Heck said people are currently much more aware of climate change and how we affect others, and she cites the recent fires on Maui as an example. “When we look at issues of sustainability, what does loving your neighbor look like?” she said. “How is that lived out in a world with increasing disasters from extreme weather?”

Heck relates the Season of Creation to climate justice and environmental racism. She also says that caring for the earth is a Christian principle, and the Season of Creation is the time to do that. “How do we bring us back to the core of who we are as followers of Jesus?” she asked.

Heck is also a member of the Church’s Task Force on Care of Creation and Environmental Racism. They work to respond to the growing threat of climate change, systemic environmental racism and injustice, biodiversity loss, and localized environmental degradation.

Most recently, Heck was featured on the Episcopal Church’s Prophetic Voices podcast. The episode touched on Creation Care, Environmental Racism, and Climate Justice, topics she previously discussed at the 2023 It’s All About Love” Episcopal Festival that took place from July 8-12 in Baltimore, MD.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Read the full interview here.