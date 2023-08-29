Ferrum College Environmental Science Professor Featured on Episcopal Church’s Prophetic Voices Podcast

08/29/23

FERRUM, VA, August 29, 2023 – Ferrum College Professor of Environmental Science Delia Heck was featured on the Episcopal Church’s Prophetic Voices podcast.

The episode touched on Creation Care, Environmental Racism, and Climate Justice, topics she previously discussed at the 2023 It’s All About Love” Episcopal Festival that took place from July 8-12 in Baltimore, MD.

“I am passionate about issues of climate justice and environmental racism and feel called to integrate my teaching with my work in the Episcopal Church. I learn from and interact with people all around the world which helps inform my teaching and opens doors for my students,” Heck said.

“It ensures that I have the latest knowledge and understanding to bring to the classroom. In return, I bring to the church the perspectives of young people and provide avenues for their voices in shaping the vision for the future,” Heck continued.

Heck is also a member of the Church’s Task Force on Care of Creation and Environmental Racism. They work to respond to the growing threat of climate change, systemic environmental racism and injustice, biodiversity loss, and localized environmental degradation.

Listen to the full podcast episode here.