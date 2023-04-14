///Ferrum College Day of Service Event Celebrates College Motto, “Not Self, But Others” With Campus Beautification Projects

FERRUM, VA, April 14, 2023 – The Ferrum College community came together on Thursday, April 13, to celebrate the College’s motto, Not Self, But Others, by working together to beautify the campus during a Day of Service event. Teams of students, faculty and staff, joined by members of the College’s board of trustees and others from the community, completed a variety of employee-suggested projects: some planted flowers, spread mulch, power washed buildings and patios, and trimmed hedges, while others painted curbs, organized storage spaces in different buildings, picked up trash along trails and streams, and packed backpacks filled with supplies for Ferrum Elementary School.

Many of the needed tools and equipment were provided by employees including rakes, shovels, gloves, trimmers, and wheelbarrows. Mulch and flowers were provided by the College’s groundskeeping department. After a long morning of hard work, the workers enjoyed a picnic lunch provided by Aladdin Campus Dining on the Franklin Hall quad.

Junior Bryce Thacker said he cares about Ferrum College and the way it looks. “I go to school here. I want it to be beautiful, too. Anything I can do to help,” he said.

This was the second Day of Service event held in recent years by the College and Success Coach Dina Reilly hopes it will be held more often. “We should do this at least once a semester. It’s nice to work alongside the students and be together,” she said.

View more photos from the event here.