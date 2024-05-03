//Ferrum College Celebrates Third Graduating Class of Nurses With Pinning Ceremony

On May 3, 2024, the third annual nursing pinning ceremony took place at Ferrum College’s Vaughn Chapel. Following the invocation by College Chaplain Pastor Michael Little, Dr. Mirta M. Martin brought greetings to the graduates and their families charging them to continue to live out the College motto as nurses. “Just as it is for Ferrum College, in the nursing profession, ‘Not Self, But Others’ is more than a motto, it is a way of life. It embodies the selfless dedication, unwavering empathy, and tireless commitment to the wellbeing of others that defines the essence of nursing.” “As you, my dear graduates, embark on your careers as nurses, I urge you to begin to embrace all of the values of ‘Not Self, But Others’ whole heartedly. Remember, nursing is a calling. A sacred privilege that allows you to make a difference in the lives of those you serve…your actions have the power to bring comfort healing and hope to those in need.” Prior to the pinning, Carl Cline Vice President and Hospital Administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount brought the keynote address reminding the graduates of the history and meaning of the nurses pin, Nightingale pledge, and the code of ethics. “Why am I giving you a history lesson? Because each of these things are about who you are and who you now become and about why you chose the profession of nursing.” Chair and Associate Professor of Nursing Dr. Melody Sharp and Assistant Professor of Nursing Lee Brown presented the Academic Excellence in Nursing Award to Brooke Turner. During her time in the program, she exemplified excellence in an academic setting and also during clinical practice Turner will soon start her nursing career at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Nine graduates were pinned: