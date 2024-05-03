Ferrum College Celebrates Third Graduating Class of Nurses With Pinning Ceremony

//Ferrum College Celebrates Third Graduating Class of Nurses With Pinning Ceremony

Ferrum College Celebrates Third Graduating Class of Nurses With Pinning Ceremony

On May 3, 2024, the third annual nursing pinning ceremony took place at Ferrum College’s Vaughn Chapel. Following the invocation by College Chaplain Pastor Michael Little, Dr. Mirta M. Martin brought greetings to the graduates and their families charging them to continue to live out the College motto as nurses.

“Just as it is for Ferrum College, in the nursing profession, ‘Not Self, But Others’ is more than a motto, it is a way of life. It embodies the selfless dedication, unwavering empathy, and tireless commitment to the wellbeing of others that defines the essence of nursing.”

“As you, my dear graduates, embark on your careers as nurses, I urge you to begin to embrace all of the values of ‘Not Self, But Others’ whole heartedly. Remember, nursing is a calling. A sacred privilege that allows you to make a difference in the lives of those you serve…your actions have the power to bring comfort healing and hope to those in need.”

Prior to the pinning, Carl Cline Vice President and Hospital Administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount brought the keynote address reminding the graduates of the history and meaning of the nurses pin, Nightingale pledge, and the code of ethics. “Why am I giving you a history lesson? Because each of these things are about who you are and who you now become and about why you chose the profession of nursing.”

Chair and Associate Professor of Nursing Dr. Melody Sharp and Assistant Professor of Nursing Lee Brown presented the Academic Excellence in Nursing Award to Brooke Turner. During her time in the program, she exemplified excellence in an academic setting and also during clinical practice Turner will soon start her nursing career at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Nine graduates were pinned:
Kaitlyn M. Allen

Sarah A. Arnold

Michel Lopez

Zachary G. Louie

Dakota A. Moore
Jordyn L. Scott

Brooke A. Turner

Magen L. Weaver

Emily R. Young
After each student was pinned, Assistant Professor of Nursing Kris Peters then bestowed the blessing of the hands, which serves as an ode to nursing in the way that they use their hands in their profession. “As nurses, our hands perform many tasks, many mundane, routine, exciting and some disgusting tasks. Nursing is an art and a science. The art is in your hands, and your heart,” said Peters.

Each student was given a Nightingale Lamp and all nurses present recited the Nightingale pledge with the graduates to signify Florence Nightingale and the way she established the first nursing school in the world and changed nursing to be a respectful profession.

Members of the College Orchestra Appalachia Emily and Rachel Blankenship-Tucker and Emily Walker performed “Bright Morning Stars” and Pastor Little closed the ceremony with a benediction.
2024-05-06T14:05:05+00:00

Ferrum College

John Wesley Hall
215 Ferrum Mountain Road
Ferrum, Virginia 24088

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 1000
Ferrum, Virginia 24088

Contact Information

Main: 800.868.9797
Operator: 540.365.2121
Campus Police: 540.365.4444 (non-emergency)
Ferrum College on Facebook Ferrum College on Flickr Ferrum College on LinkedIn
Toggle Sliding Bar Area