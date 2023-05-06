//Ferrum College Celebrates the Class of 2023

FERRUM, VA, May 6, 2023 – Ferrum College celebrated its 107th commencement on Saturday, May 6, under sunny skies in W.B. Adams Stadium as 209 graduates from 10 different states received their diplomas. The commencement exercises included a keynote address by Virginia Secretary of Labor and Ferrum College alumnus, Bryan Slater ’82.

Following greetings by Vice President of Academic Affairs Kevin Reilly and President Mirta Martin, the Panther Singers performed the national anthem, after which Martin gave the invocation. Reilly then took the podium to welcome the crowd and remind the graduates that although they completed their degrees during an unprecedented time, each student had a support system filled with friends and family cheering them on every step of the way.

“Each of you has a special person or many people who have supported you throughout the past four or more years. So, to the families and friends everywhere who have been that support system…this is also your celebration. Congratulations!” said Reilly, who invited the family members present to stand and be recognized.

Next, Ferrum College Board of Trustees Chairman Scott Showalter ’73 brought greetings on behalf of the Board. “…you are not the same individual who began your journey several years ago. It doesn’t matter how long the journey was, the important part is you accomplished your objective,” Showalter told the seniors.

Student Government Association President Conner Sides ’23 then spoke to his classmates about their shared experiences at the College including going through the COVID-19 pandemic. “Although our college experience was anything but normal, it has shaped us into a generation that is humble, appreciative, driven and resilient. We are stronger because of our experiences. Every high and every low has forged us into the leaders of tomorrow…anything we face, we will embrace with the strength that characterizes our generation and the resilience that has united our class,” said Sides, who then presented a fire pit to be installed on campus as the senior class gift.

In her remarks, Martin shared with the seniors, “For all of you, I share one great hope: that your dreaming doesn’t stop here today. So, please allow me a minute to provide you some advice. Dream big. Choose a dream that’s bigger than you are, so you’ll be compelled to grow into it. I want you to choose audacious dreams, so that you may live bravely, fully, and without regret. Choose dreams that are fueled by the things that inspire you, whether they’re related to a career, an activity, or a place. Nothing can hold you back from pursuing your passions now,” she said.

Martin then introduced the keynote speaker, Virginia Secretary of Labor and Ferrum College alumnus, Bryan Slater ’82. Slater talked about his journey to success, and how he would not be where he is today without his time at Ferrum. “Ferrum took a chance on me. My guess is that Ferrum may have taken a chance on some of you, too. I am grateful for the opportunity Ferrum gave me, and the chance they took on me, and have tried not to let Ferrum down,” said Slater.

Following Slater’s address, Martin presented him with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree for his dedication to public service, his impact on the Commonwealth of Virginia and countless Virginians, and his friendship and love for Ferrum College.

Reilly and Martin then presented the graduating class and conferred the graduate and undergraduate degrees, and Ferrum College Alumni Board President Glynn Loope ’86 welcomed the graduates to the alumni association telling them, “As alumni, I ask you to continue to have Ferrum College in your heart, along with your new title of ‘Ferrum College Alum.’ With that title, comes responsibility. Donating time, mentoring future students, sharing your experience with prospective students…I encourage you to stay involved! Come back to Folklife, set up a tailgate for homecoming, and make your best years as a Panther the ones in front of you! Remember… Once a Panther, always a Panther!” said Loope to the new alums before leading them in the recitation of the alumni oath.

The ceremony closed with the singing of the Ferrum College Alma Mater, first by the Panther Singers, and then, Mike Ferguson ’81 led the crowd in singing it again together.

Graduation events also included a nursing pinning ceremony, a graduate school symposium, and a traditional baccalaureate service on Friday evening in Vaughn Chapel.

Click here for photographs of the 2023 Ferrum College Commencement ceremony.