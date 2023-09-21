//Ferrum College Celebrates National Teach Agriculture Day

FERRUM, VA, September 21, 2023 – On Thursday, September 21, Ferrum College’s Agriculture Club celebrated “National Teach Agriculture Day.” This event was a way for other students to learn more about Agriculture, the club’s activities and studying Agriculture at the College.

“We brought goats from the College farm to the quad for students, faculty and staff to interact with and table set up with information beside them,” said Ferrum College Ag Club member Stephanie Staats.

“We also had a few demonstrations! Students were able to plant their own cuttings from the greenhouse and take them back to their rooms. We also had a soil science demonstration presented by members of the Environmental Club,” she continued.

Additionally, students were able to write thank you notes to Ag Ed Alumni or previous Ag teachers.

The Club’s next event is this Friday, September 22 at Titmus Agricultural Center where they will host a “Paint in the Pasture” fundraiser for students and community members to up-cycle donated wood pallets by painting them for yard and garden decor. For more information about this event and all Ferrum College events visit our calendar here.