//Ferrum College Celebrates Fall Day of Service

FERRUM, VA, October 6, 2023 – On Thursday, October 5, the Ferrum College community united for a Day of Service to enhance the campus’s beauty. Student, faculty, and staff teams cooperated in various service projects, such as painting curbs, trimming hedges and bushes, laying down mulch, painting, organizing files, and removing unused furniture.

Following the morning’s work, the community enjoyed lunch in Franklin Hall by Aladdin Campus Dining.

Ferrum College senior Alberto Pineiro thinks it’s important to have a day of service to show appreciation to the College staff, and he enjoyed serving along his track and field teammates. “It brings us closer together. It’s always good to give back to the community that’s helped us while being at Ferrum. As a senior, I’ve been here for so long, and they always keep the campus clean. They always mow the grass, so it’s nice to help them out from time to time.”

Track and field coach Mark White says it is good for the students to participate in maintaining the campus. It gives them a sense of ownership and appreciation, and it is a good lesson of what a team can accomplish together. “It took one of our maintenance staff many trips and a few days to stage the mulch, but it only took our team two hours to have it spread and raked.”

College President, Dr. Mirta Martin affirms Coach White’s sentiments and emphasizes the connection to the College motto. “It is wonderful to see our students reaction to the invitation to step out of the classroom and put in some sweat equity in living out our motto, ‘Not Self, But Others’. It brings them joy and an increased sense of pride in our campus; as they walk to class they can see an improvement and know ‘I did that!’.