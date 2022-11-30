//Ferrum College Celebrates Donors After Giving Tuesday Success

Ferrum College celebrated Giving Tuesday on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 by inviting donors to help “Create The Future” for Ferrum students by making a gift of any size to the Ferrum Fund to support student scholarships. The College ended the day with gifts totaling $119,000 from more than 100 donors.

“The show of support was truly inspiring. With more than half of the gifts received coming in at $75 or less, this combined effort shows how our community can come together to make an impact,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement Wilson Paine ’07. “This generosity truly embodies our motto of ‘Not Self, But Others’, and will help provide scholarship funding, now, and for generations to come.”

About the Ferrum Fund

The Ferrum Fund provides current and future students with:

scholarships

quality academic programs

hands-on learning experiences

internship, undergraduate research, and study abroad opportunities

student activities, athletic programs, and service projects

opportunities that strengthen resumés and give real-world experience

To make a gift to the Ferrum Fund, click here.