//Ferrum College Celebrates 2023-24 Resident Assistants

On Monday, April 22, Ferrum College’s Residence Life held its annual banquet to honor Resident Assistants who are graduating.

RAs play a huge role at the College. They are peer leaders trained to handle any situation they might come across in the residence halls and serve as an essential support system to all residential students.

Their responsibilities include creating educational and engagement programing, encouraging students to engage in different activities on campus, and responding to conflicts and urgent situations.

During a fun-filled evening, students participated in various activities. The first activity was called “Touch Someone” and involved reflecting on people who have made a positive impact on their lives. Each student was provided stickers and a piece of paper to participate in the activity. At the end of the activity, the students were able to see how much they were appreciated by their fellow RAs.

Later, the students read superlatives voted on by their peer RAs and awards were given by the Coordinator of Residence Life, Lacey Matthews and Dean of Students Vanessa Stone. Each senior was awarded a certificate for their service. Kiara Tolliver, a graduating senior, was named Resident Assistant of the Year. Jikari Johnson, a junior, along with EJ McArthur, a sophomore, were named Rookies of the Year. Denhym Johnson and Trinity Curtis, both sophomores, were awarded Returners of the Year.

Matthews expressed gratitude for her students’ hard work and impact.”Res Life went through a lot of transition this year, and you all handled it very well. You’ve stayed together as a team, and you also made a difference. I’m so proud of you all, thank you for such an incredible year,” she said.