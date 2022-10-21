//Ferrum College Celebrates 2022 Alumni Award Recipients

Ferrum College alumni, faculty, and staff gathered during Homecoming Weekend to celebrate this year’s three annual alumni awards. The awardees were: Young Alumni – Matthew Woods ’11; Distinguished Alumni – Carthan Currin ’84; and Beckham Medallion – Phyllis Karavatakis ’76.
The awards are part of a tradition begun with recognition of several college founders/leaders from the 1920’s. Winners are nominated by alumni, faculty, or staff, vetted by the Nominations Committee of the Alumni Board of Directors, and approved by the president.
The 2022 recipients were recognized in an awards ceremony during the Homecoming Weekend festivities Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room located in Franklin Hall. Family, friends, classmates, faculty, and staff were present to celebrate the awardees.
Young Alumni: Matthew Woods ’11
In accepting the award, Matthew shared how faculty and staff at Ferrum encouraged and challenged him to not settle for anything less than achieving his dreams.
“What I didn’t realize at the time, and what I have come to appreciate as I have gotten older, is that folks were investing their time and effort into me to help me grow, mature, and live up to my full potential. What Ferrum did for me, and had done for countless others, is instill that mindset and fundamental belief in the motto “Not Self, But Others.”
Distinguished Alumni: Carthan Currin ’84
Thanking his “Ferrum family” Currin shared that his father, friends present at the ceremony, and others who have passed away influenced his personal and professional life.
“What Ferrum [College] means to me is friendship, foundation, and future. Whatever accomplishments I’ve had in my life, I owe much of that success to the stellar education I received at Ferrum.”
Beckham Medallion: Phyllis Karavatakis ’76
“I am very humbled and honored to received this award. If not for Ferrum College, I am not sure I would have been as successful as I am today. I was a first generation college student, and I was naive as to what opportunities were open to women with a college degree.
If not for Ferrum, there would not have been the opportunity to go to [the University of Richmond], and the opportunity to land my dream job. The special interest the college deans, faculty and staff give to students then and now is what makes this such a special place.”