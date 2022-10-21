//Ferrum College Celebrates 2022 Alumni Award Recipients

Ferrum College alumni, faculty, and staff gathered during Homecoming Weekend to celebrate this year’s three annual alumni awards. The awardees were: Young Alumni – Matthew Woods ’11; Distinguished Alumni – Carthan Currin ’84; and Beckham Medallion – Phyllis Karavatakis ’76.

The awards are part of a tradition begun with recognition of several college founders/leaders from the 1920’s. Winners are nominated by alumni, faculty, or staff, vetted by the Nominations Committee of the Alumni Board of Directors, and approved by the president.

The 2022 recipients were recognized in an awards ceremony during the Homecoming Weekend festivities Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room located in Franklin Hall. Family, friends, classmates, faculty, and staff were present to celebrate the awardees.