//Ferrum College Career Center to Host Professional Prep Series

09/04/23

FERRUM, VA, September 4, 2023 – Ferrum College is organizing a professional prep series for students this semester. During community hour, Director of Career Services Leslie Holden will conduct one to two sessions a month to educate students on various topics to help them feel confident about their future after graduating from the College.

“The goal is to offer the opportunity for students to prepare for the next step after Ferrum College. Whether they are a freshman or sophomore just beginning to write their resume and explore career paths to the juniors and seniors who are seeking to gain experience such as internships or full-time positions upon graduation,” Holden explains.

All of the topics covered are essential to student career success, but there is one that students should make a note of. “If I had to choose a “must attend” workshop, it would be Resume and Cover Letter writing because these are the documents that students need to apply for internships and employment,” Holden said.

There will be two prep sessions to help students prepare for the upcoming Intern and Early Career Expo on October 4 at the Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, VA. The first session, “Resume and Cover Letter Writing,” will take place on Tuesday, September 5 from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room located in Franklin Hall. The second session, “Preparing for a Career Fair,” will be held on Monday, September 18 from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM in the same location.

This will be a great opportunity for students to gain valuable skills and prepare for the upcoming expo where other schools from the Roanoke Region of Virginia will also be in attendance.

Holden plans to offer this series again in the Spring and hopes to add an interviewing workshop.