//Ferrum College Board of Trustees Welcome New Members

The Ferrum College Board of Trustees welcomed three new members at the first meeting for 2024: Carl Cline, Greg Craddock ’92, and Glynn Loope ’86.

Cline, is the Vice President and Hospital Administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount, Virginia. He entered healthcare as a Registered Nurse before earning both a BS and MS from the Jefferson College of Health Sciences. Cline serves on the Board of Directors for the Free Clinic of Franklin County, Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing, Southwest Chapter of the American Red Cross.and the Virginia Governors Advisory Board for Deaf and Hard of Hearing. He is a member of the Rocky Mount Rotary and he and is wife Sharon reside in Rocky Mount, Virginia.

Craddock is the CEO of Patriot Group International (PGI). An alumnus of Ferrum College, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1992 and went on to earn his MBA in Organizational Leadership from Liberty University in 2015. Under his leadership, PGI was recognized as one of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in the United States, was named GOVCON Contractor of the Year in 2017, and has been among the Best Places to Work by Virginia Business Magazine 2017-2023. He and his wife reside in Warrenton, Virginia.

Loope is president of Commonwealth Advance LLC where for over 22 years he has worked with organizations, communities and companies to advance agendas at the state and federal level on both sides of the aisle. His work has concentrated on economic growth and sound public policy. He also serves as Legislative Liaison for Prince William County, Director of State Advocacy for Premium Cigar Association, is a member of the National Institute of Lobbying and Ethics, Immigration Reform Task Force for the National Association of Counties as well as Board of Directors for the Botetourt County Historical Society. Loope is 1986 Bachelor of Arts in International Studies graduate of Ferrum College and currently serves as President of the Alumni Association and is the Associations ex-officio representative on the Board of Trustees. He and his wife Jill reside in Blue Ridge, Virginia.

The new members were approved by the Board at the Fall Meeting on October 6, 2023 where resolutions were approved granting advisory status to George Yancey ’67.

Dr. Mirta Martin shared the College’s gratitude for the servant leadership of all of the Board members. “On behalf of the Ferrum College family, I extend a warm welcome to these esteemed gentlemen who live out our motto, “Not Self, But Others.” They have already begun to contribute to the invaluable work of our Board to advance the College mission and strategic goals. Their diverse expertise and dedication to our mission will undoubtedly enrich our institution, guiding us towards continued excellence and innovation in education. Together, we look forward to shaping a bright future for our community and advancing our shared goals. We are also very thankful for each Board member who selflessly provide invaluable leadership to Ferrum College and extend special gratitude to our advisory and emeritus members”.