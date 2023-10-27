//Ferrum College Board of Trustees Announce Dr. Mirta M. Martin as the College’s 13th President

The Ferrum College Board of Trustees announce Mirta M. Martin, PhD as the 13th president of Ferrum College and professor of Business Administration. Martin, who served the College as interim president since January 2, 2023, was confirmed as president following a day of campuswide community “listening sessions” in September and a full review by the Board of Trustees during their October meeting.

The Board’s confirmation was anchored by their confidence in Martin’s ability to lead the implementation of the College’s strategic plan, as well as her positive leadership traits and bold leadership style, her demonstrated passion for Ferrum College and its students, and her creativity and innovation, which were all highlighted by faculty, staff and students during the community listening sessions.

In a letter released earlier today to the faculty, staff and students of the College, the Trustees thanked the campus community for the support of their evaluation of the effectiveness of Martin’s leadership and decision-making. “We were truly impressed with the love, passion, and devotion everyone expressed for Ferrum College,” they wrote.

Upon her confirmation as president, Martin said, “I am honored to accept the position as Ferrum College’s thirteenth president. I am humbled and grateful for the support, faith and trust the Board of Trustees and the entire Ferrum College family have extended to me.

“Ferrum College has an amazing faculty and staff who are committed to excellence and to each student’s growth and success. We are dedicated to providing a second-to-none, transformative educational experience, and we have already accomplished impressive initiatives. Our legacy of personalized and experiential learning will continue and evolve to meet the needs of our students, industry, and our increasingly interconnected world.

“In our short time together, Ferrum College has become home for my family and me, and I am thankful for all of the students, faculty, staff and alumni who also call Ferrum College home. I am excited for the opportunity to continue to lead Ferrum College into the next chapter of our institution’s incredible story. Together, as one Panther family, I have no doubt we will become students’ destination of choice—because of our programs of distinction and our people of excellence. Onward and upward!”

Prior to her arrival at Ferrum College, Martin served as president of Fairmont State University from 2018–2022, and Fort Hays State University from 2014–2016. Prior to Fort Hays, Martin served as the dean of Virginia State University’s Reginald F. Lewis School of Business from 2009–2014.

A native of Havana, Cuba, and an immigrant to the United States, Martin uses her interpersonal and cultural expertise to promote access to affordable educational opportunities. She is married to John N. Martin, Jr., PE, a Richmond native, and they have two adult children, Katherine Martin, PhD, and Patrick Martin, MSB, MSREI.

Martin holds bachelor’s degrees in psychology and political science from Duke University; a Master of Business Administration from the University of Richmond; and a doctorate with an emphasis in strategic management and leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University. She has been involved in both the public and private sectors and has extensive expertise in strategic planning, marketing and brand identity, crisis management, financial, budgeting and risk mitigation, stakeholder relationship management, program innovation, and funding.

Martin is active in many educational, civic, and charitable organizations, including serving as a director for the Americas of the International Association of Universities (a UNESCO official partner), Racing Toward Diversity Advisory Board, and the American Council on Education Women’s Network Executive Council. Most recently, she also served in the NASA WV Space Grant Consortium, and as president of the West Virginia Council of Presidents and of the Mountain East Conference, the Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council in the northern district of West Virginia, and the West Virginia Cybersecurity Workforce Advisory Council.