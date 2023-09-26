//Ferrum College Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre Presents “No, No, a Million Times No” as Fall Musical

FERRUM, VA, September 26, 2023 – This fall, The Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre and Ferrum College Theatre Arts will perform “No, No, a Million Times No – Only a Farmer’s Daughter” from October 19-22.

The musical can be described as a wildly hilarious old time melodrama with music. The evil city fella lures Nellie Quackenbush, the innocent farmer’s daughter, to the big city for the purpose of wedlock. When Nell gets there, she senses he “won’t do right by Nell” and flees back to the arms of her country sweetheart, Noble Hart. But why won’t Nell marry Noble?

The production will be directed by Rex Stephenson, with music direction by Emily Blankenship-Tucker.

Lunch will only be served on Thursday, October 19 and Sunday, October 22.

Tickets can be purchased here.