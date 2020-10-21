Ferrum College Approved to Offer a Pre-Licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ferrum College announces the addition of a pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), which will launch with its first cohort in January 2021. The new BSN program complements the College’s existing and completely online RN to BSN program that launched in fall 2020. The nursing programs are among a host of new offerings Ferrum College has added to its repertoire in just over a year, including a graduate school and various new majors.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that nurses are national heroes,” said Ferrum College President David Johns. “Our nursing students will be prepared to strengthen the health and wellbeing of their communities and promote the College’s motto of ‘Not Self, But Others.’”

“We are thrilled to receive Board of Nursing approval to offer a pre-licensure BSN,” said Nursing Division Chair and Associate Professor Kim Brown. “This program comes at a critical time for Ferrum College, surrounding communities, and our clinical partners in the region.”

Following the BSN program launch in January 2021, the College will enroll students interested in nursing to the second cohort, slated to begin in August 2021.

The pre-licensure BSN program prepares students to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN.)

“In the ever-growing field of health care, Ferrum College recognized that nurses who hold a BSN are able to incorporate complex concepts and advanced clinical reasoning into practice, which offers increased value to clients, teammates, and employers,” said Brown.

The mission of Ferrum’s Division of Nursing is to prepare principled, professional, and scientifically grounded nurses who embrace discovery, value diversity, and are caring and compassionate as they serve in both global and domestic communities.

“It is an incredible honor to be able to lead this effort,” said Brown. “The Division of Nursing at Ferrum College now offers both pre- and post-licensure BSN programs. We have worked very hard to develop a quality program that will prepare students academically and professionally to excel in their chosen field while serving others in a caring, safe, and competent way.”

Learn more about the new BSN program, and the RN to BSN program, here.