//Ferrum College Announces Transformative Six Schools Structure to Enhance Academic Offerings and Student Success

FERRUM, VA, February 23, 2024 – Ferrum College, Virginia’s Opportunity College nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge, proudly announces a transformative shift in its academic structure for Fall 2024. In a strategic move to better align with the evolving needs of industry and the aspirations of today’s students, Ferrum College is proud to unveil the expansion of its academic framework from three schools to six distinct and dynamic schools, each offering specialized programs tailored to cultivate the talents and aspirations of a diverse student body.

Dr. Mirta Martin, President of Ferrum College, expressed her enthusiasm for the institution’s expansion of the academic framework, stating, “Our decision to restructure our academic framework underscores our dedication to providing students with a dynamic and forward-thinking education that prepares them for success in an increasingly complex world. By embracing innovation and embracing change, Ferrum College is poised to make an even greater impact on the lives of our students and the communities we serve.”

“This bold initiative marks a pivotal moment in the history of Ferrum College, reflecting our unwavering commitment to providing a world-class education that empowers individuals to thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. The restructuring not only amplifies our academic offerings, but also enhances the depth and breadth of educational opportunities available to our students,” Martin said.

At the forefront of this transformation is the establishment of the School of Arts and Humanities, a vibrant hub of creativity and intellectual exploration. Here, students will embark on a journey of self-discovery, honing their talents and cultivating a deep appreciation for the beauty and richness of thought cultures across the globe and all forms of human expression, including but not limited to the performing and visual arts as well as religious and international studies.

In recognition of the ever-expanding role of technology in our society, Ferrum College introduces the School of Business and Technology. A testament to Ferrum College’s enduring legacy of nurturing future leaders and innovators, this school will continue to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel as journalists, entrepreneurs, and social change agents. Students will engage in immersive learning experiences that blend cutting-edge technology with timeless business principles, preparing them to thrive in the rapidly evolving global marketplace.

In response to the growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals, Ferrum College proudly introduces the School of Nursing and Allied Health. With a focus on hands-on training, this school will serve as a beacon of hope, producing the next generation of compassionate caregivers and healthcare leaders. Within the School of Nursing and Allied Health, the nursing program accepts students as freshman in order to onramp them quickly into the profession. To date, two classes of Bachelor of Science in Nursing students have joined the many Ferrum graduates who have gone on to become compassionate pharmacists, physician assistants (PAs) and other allied health professionals. The new School will offer an enriched learning community focused on the next generation of health care professionals our communities so desperately need.

The School of Sciences and Agriculture pays homage to Ferrum College’s rich heritage as a pioneer in environmental science and agricultural studies. Leveraging the resources of an on-campus working farm, as early as their first semester at Ferrum College, students engage in hands-on, experiential learning exploring the intricate connections between humans, nature, and sustainable agriculture, preparing them to tackle pressing environmental challenges facing our world.

With a tradition of excellence spanning generations, the School of Education and Behavioral Sciences will continue to offer students the opportunity to delve into the complexities of human behavior and learning, gaining the knowledge and skills needed to make a positive impact in classrooms and communities alike. Most Ferrum graduates from the programs within the school remain in the region providing essential services in school systems, law enforcement, as well as social and mental health services; they teach, care, and address the needs of their communities while inspiring the next generation to dream big and continue their learning and training so they can make a difference as well.

Last but not least, the School of Graduate and Online Studies reaffirms Ferrum College’s commitment to lifelong learning and accessibility. With an array of flexible programs tailored to meet the needs of working professionals, Ferrum College empowers individuals to pursue their academic and career goals on their own terms while enjoying a community of learning and one-on-one academic advising from esteemed program directors in Education, Athletic Coaching, and Psychology.

“I am thankful for the leadership of our board of trustees, our executive leadership team, and the creativity and forward-thinking skills of our faculty. They continue to leverage Ferrum College’s ability to be nimble and passionately pursue the necessary changes to strengthen our capacity to deliver unparalleled educational experiences. It is because of their relentless pursuit of excellence that Ferrum College continues to meet the ever changing needs of students and industry. At Ferrum College, we prepare students to excel in their chosen fields and make meaningful contributions to society by providing a superb education in a unique and beautiful learning community.”

“As Ferrum College embarks on this exciting new chapter, we invite students, alumni, faculty, staff, and community members to join us in celebrating this historic milestone. Together, we will continue to inspire excellence, foster innovation, and shape the leaders of tomorrow,” said Martin.