//Ferrum College Announces the Master of Science in Clinical and Counseling Psychology as the College’s Sixth Graduate Program

Ferrum College announces the Master of Science in Clinical and Counseling Psychology as the sixth graduate program for the School of Graduate and Online Studies.

The curriculum provides science-based education and training in the practice of both counseling and psychology, bridging the best of these two complimentary clinical professions. Program Director Dr. Ryan Cooper affirms the program is designed to meet mental healthcare needs and students will learn from an esteemed faculty. “The Master of Science in Clinical and Counseling Psychology answers the call from leaders and legislatures in both Virginia and around the country to help close the mental health gap in our communities. Our program rests upon the practitioner-scholar model, which equips students to not only understand scholarship, but to also employ it in providing evidence based evaluation and treatment. We’ve done this by bringing together a talented team of faculty to include research psychologists, clinical psychologists, neuropsychologists, and doctorally-prepared professional counselors.”

Cooper emphasizes the College’s dedication to making advanced degrees obtainable and the class sizes conducive to maintaining a supportive learning community. “We’ve worked hard to design a program that welcomes students at any stage of learning. We have a place for them even if they are still finishing up their undergraduate studies. The program can be completed in an accelerated format for those eager to learn quickly, but can also be completed by taking one course at a time for those with busy careers or families. Our focus is on what most enhances the learning experience for each individual student. Our program does not believe ‘on size fits all’ when it comes to student learning.”

One of the most distinctive features of our program is our commitment to preserving our Ferrum family spirit in an online, and predominantly asynchronous, learning environment. Many online psychology programs emphasize individual study with minimal peer or faculty interaction. However, we believe such an approach is entirely inadequate for teaching clinical skills like psychological evaluation/testing, psychotherapy, or consultation. At Ferrum, we strive to infuse our online learning environment with the same sense of community and engagement, the same heartbeat, that has energized our historical brick and mortar campus since 1913. This ensures a comprehensive and effective approach to teaching clinical skills in an online setting. We look forward to welcoming our first cohort of students in Fall 2024!”

Graduates are prepared to complete requirements to become Licensed Psychological Associates (LPAs*) or Licensed Professional Counselors (LPCs*) through the licensure processes established in each locale. *If students meet licensure requirements in their state. Click here to read Disclaimer information.

Ferrum College President Mirta Martin, shared how the new masters degree fits in with the recent growth in graduate health science degrees at the College. “As President of Ferrum College, it fills me with immense pride to introduce the Master of Science in Clinical and Counseling Psychology as our sixth graduate program. This innovative curriculum is designed to empower students to become licensed professional counselors or licensed psychological associates, opening doors to meaningful careers in mental health. This is an online, streamlined path to professional success, designed to meet the needs of our communities and our prospective students. True to our hands-on, high-touch, programmatic design, our students will benefit from the guidance of our supportive faculty who are dedicated to helping students meet licensure requirements in just 24 months.

At Ferrum College, we have a long-standing reputation for offering an accessible, affordable, workforce-ready education, and our MS in Clinical and Counseling Psychology is no exception. The small, asynchronous learning community is led by faculty with distinguished experience and expertise. Students at Ferrum College will receive the personalized attention and support they need to embark on this transformative journey.

Upon graduation, students will be equipped with the skills and knowledge to provide group therapy, one-on-one counseling and tele-mental health services to those in need. I am confident these graduates will make a profound impact on the lives of others.

Together, let us embark on a journey of growth, learning and service to create a brighter, healthier future for all. Apply today! We are eager to welcome you home to Ferrum College!”

Students can apply now to enroll for Fall 2024. The MS in Clinical and Counseling Psychology is offered by the College along with a Masters in Psychology for learners seeking a more general course of study that can be applied in corporate and educational settings. All of the Ferrum College School of Graduate and Online Studies programs are flexible and tailored to meet the needs of working professionals.

For more information about Ferrum College and its academic offerings, visit https://www.ferrum.edu