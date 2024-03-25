//Ferrum College Announces the Master of Science Clinical Nurse Leader as the College’s Fifth Graduate Program

Ferrum College announces the Master of Science Clinical Nurse Leader (CNL) as the fifth graduate program for the School of Graduate and Online Studies.

The CNL was developed by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing in collaboration with leaders from healthcare practice and education to address the critical need to improve the quality of patient care outcomes. Clinical Nurse Leaders are master’s educated nurses prepared for practice across the continuum of care within any healthcare setting focused on roles such as risk management, care coordination, inter-professional communication, and team leadership.

The Ferrum MSN CNL is a fast-paced online curriculum that can be completed in twelve months and graduates are prepared to take the national Clinical Nurse Leader credentialing exam. Ferrum Chair of Nursing Dr. Melody Sharp states that the curriculum is designed to prepare nurses to be leaders in their profession as expert clinicians, educators, and advocates as well as outcome and information managers.

“Opportunities and changes in the nursing profession have increased focus on developing nurse leaders in the clinical arena. Employment of Registered Nurses is projected to grow 6% yearly over the next 10 years with an average of approximately 190,000 openings for RNs. This will inherently impact the number of RN leadership roles needed. By implementing an MSN program with an emphasis on Clinical Nurse Leader, Ferrum College will have a positive impact on the nursing leadership workforce,” Sharp explains.

“We believe the MSN CNL prepares graduates to assume advanced roles in nursing to improve healthcare outcomes. In alignment with the College’s mission and strategic goals, the program is designed to meet the workforce need of nurses with a higher level of education for leadership positions.”

Ferrum CNL graduates will be equipped to apply their knowledge of leadership skills in both organizational and practice settings. Unlike many online programs, the Ferrum CNL also benefits from the supportive learning community of a College with over one hundred years of success in lifelong learning and accessibility.

Dr. Mirta Martin, President of Ferrum College, shared how the CNL affirms the College’s commitment to meeting the workforce needs of the rural College’s community and beyond. “The launch of the Ferrum College Master of Science Clinical Nurse Leader program is a prodigious stride towards shaping the future of nursing leadership. Designed to empower graduates with advanced skills in quality management and evidence-based practice, this program is a testament to Ferrum College’s commitment to excellence in healthcare education,” said Martin.

“As champions of our rural community, we recognize the critical need for highly educated nurses in leadership roles. Through strategic partnerships and outreach initiatives, our program not only addresses this pressing workforce need, but also strengthens our ties to the community we proudly serve. Graduates of the Ferrum College CNL program will be dynamic leaders poised to make a lasting impact as expert clinicians, educators, advocates, and managers of healthcare outcomes. On behalf of the College, I would like to thank Dr. Melody Sharp, chair of Nursing, and all of the faculty and staff who had the vision and tenacity to bring this program to fruition”.

“Nurses, please join us in shaping the future of nursing leadership and transforming healthcare outcomes for generations to come. Apply today! Together, we will pave the way for a brighter, healthier tomorrow”.

Nurses can apply now to enroll for Fall 2024, and the program will offer rolling admission for students to begin the curriculum at the beginning of any seven-week cycle. The CNL is offered by the College along with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and RN to BSN program. The CNL and all of the School of Graduate and Online Studies programs are flexible and tailored to meet the needs of working professionals.